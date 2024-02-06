Sussex MPs send well-wishes to King Charles following cancer diagnosis

News of the King’s cancer diagnosis was released yesterday (February 5) by Buckingham Palace.
The type of cancer has not been revealed but was reportedly discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate. The palace confirmed that it is not prostate cancer.
The King has started ‘regular treatments’ and will postpone public duties during this time.
Following the news, many Sussex MPs shared their thoughts and well-wishes on social media. See what they said below.
MP for East Worthing and Shoreham Tim Loughton said: "Our prayers this evening are with His Majesty the King, whose thoughts as always are on duty and the well-being of his people even during these worrying times. I am sure the people of Adur and Worthing join me in sending him our very best wishes for a speedy recovery." Photo: Richard Townshend
MP for Arundel and South Downs Andrew Griffith said: "My thoughts are with His Majesty and his family. I wish him a swift recovery." Photo: UK Parliament
MP for Hastings and and Rye Sally-Ann Hart said: "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. He is made of sterner stuff, so no doubt he will be back to full strength in no time. Hastings and Rye join together to wish him well." Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV