Sussex MPs send well-wishes to King Charles following cancer diagnosis

2 . Sussex MPs send well-wishes to the King following news of cancer diagnosis

MP for East Worthing and Shoreham Tim Loughton said: "Our prayers this evening are with His Majesty the King, whose thoughts as always are on duty and the well-being of his people even during these worrying times. I am sure the people of Adur and Worthing join me in sending him our very best wishes for a speedy recovery." Photo: Richard Townshend