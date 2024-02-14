Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belinda Hoyte, who teaches at Rudgwick Primary School, completed the epic challenge in eight hours with plenty of support en route.

Pupils from her class at the school waved and cheered as she ran through Rudgwick and she had plenty of other support from family and friends as she completed the 40-mile trek along the whole of the Downs Link from Guildford to Shoreham.

And her efforts helped her to raise more than £1,500 for the charity Young Minds. Belinda had asked friends to donate to the charity instead of giving her birthday presents.

She did it! Belinda Hoyte at the finish line after completing a 40-mile run to celebrate her 40th birthday while raising funds for the charity Young Minds

Belinda, who lives in Billingshurst with her husband and two children, said she had been overwhelmed by the support.