Sussex mum reveals what’s next for her drug awareness project after Billy and Beyond CIC wins gold at Smiley Charity Film Awards

A Worthing mum is over the moon after a powerful animation film about her son won gold in a People’s Choice category at the Smiley Charity Film Awards.

Nicci Parish, whose son Billy died in November 2020 after taking MDMA to celebrate his 24th birthday in lockdown, worked with Morgan Films to produce the animation.

She set up Billy and Beyond in August 2021 and it was officially launched as a community interest company in June 2023 with the first public showing of Billy's Story, a film with a hard-hitting drug awareness message.

The film has now won gold in the People’s Choice Award 2025 category Films – Under £100,000, and with news comes an announcement from Nicci about what is next for the Billy and Beyond.

Nicci Parish, founder and director of Billy and Beyond CIC, with her husband Steve Parish and son Henry Parish at the Smiley Charity Film Awards

Simon Burton, founder of the Smiley Charity Film Awards, said: "It has the secret ingredient that I think lies at the heart of all great charity films, it’s got a twist in the tale.

"There’s something unexpected that’s happening in it. Unfortunately, in this instance, it’s a tragic moment but in the way in which the film combines animation and a special moment is really, really quite powerful."

Nicci's aim is to increase drug safety awareness in young people and help parents to have conversations with their young people that are often considered difficult and taboo.

Billy's Story has brought tears to many people's eyes, as it shows what happened to him in a short, sharp and powerful way. The aim is to get people talking about the dangers of recreational drugs.

Nicci said: "I will never forget that phone call. He was lying in a pool of his own blood. I was only able to hold his hand, as the blood had stopped clotting. He had taken that drug recreationally before. He wasn't addicted to drugs. It was just tragic.

"We try to get things in a theme that portrays Billy. Our first fundraising was a pub crawl. Billy was a fun loving carer for adults with learning difficulties, an aspiring model and photograher. I wanted to set up Billy and Beyond to do something positive in Billy’s memory.

"Our goal is to empower young people with the necessary information and resources to make responsible and well-informed decisions. Our hope is that all adults will be able to have open and honest conversations with their young people, taking away the taboo of talking about recreational drugs."

Nicci attended the awards ceremony at The O2 Indigo on March 20 along with 271 other finalists. She said everyone at Billy & Beyond was 'over the moon' with the win in what she describes as the Oscars for charity films.

She added: "It was an incredible evening and a testament to our amazing supporters to win the People’s Choice Award. Billy’s Story, made with Morgan Films, is such a powerful way of engaging with young people and I have seen first hand the impact of this when doing our new interactive workshop to various colleges all over Sussex.

"After such an incredible success with Billy’s Story we are now beyond excited to announce that we will be commissioning a play with local playwright Brendan Murray. This play will centre on love, loss and grief. Watch this space."