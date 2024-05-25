Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A national park in Sussex is one of the top 10 tagged on Instagram, according to a new study.

South Downs National Park appeared in the list alongside others in the UK, such as the Lake District.

Travel deal company Tripplo looked at all 15 recognised UK national parks, to find the number of times each location has been tagged on Instagram in public posts.

The total number of hashtagged posts was calculated by combining the commonly used name and the full name for each national park. For example, #lakedistrict and #lakedistrictnationalpark.

According to the research, South Downs National Park was the 10th most tagged in the UK, with 565,468 hashtagged posts.

South Downs National Park is England's newest national park, designated on March 312010.

The park stretches for 87 miles from Winchester in the west to Eastbourne in the east through the counties of Hampshire, West Sussex and East Sussex.

The national park covers the chalk hills of the South Downs, which on the English Channel coast form the white cliffs of the Seven Sisters and Beachy Head.

The South Downs Way spans the entire length of the park and is the only National Trail that lies wholly within a national park.

According to the study, the Lake District was found to be the most Instagrammable National Park in the UK, with a total of 5,150,856 hashtagged posts on Instagram.

Located in in Cumbria in the north-west of England, the Lake District is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the UK’s largest National Park, covering 912 square miles.

