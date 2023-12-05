Sussex nature artist gets international recognition

Sussex based professional artist, Claire Harrison, has her latest series of artworks, ‘Portrait of Nature’ featured in the international magazine Global Art Times. Claire is passionate about the environment and nature, taking inspiration from the local landscape and working in her studio on the edge of the South Downs.

’Portrait of Nature’ is a series of artworks that are oil paintings, watercolours or drawings showing elements of nature combined with human portraits.

Horsham-based Claire is keen to raise awareness of climate change and in this series, she is highlighting the vulnerability of humanity. We ARE nature. In between the flowers and leaves in her paintings and drawings you will find faces of people.

Claire firmly believes that humanity needs to live at one with nature, to care for the immediate ecosystem and to halt the environmental crisis we are facing. If humanity began thinking of itself as simply another vulnerable species within nature, Claire believes we would consciously take better care of it. Claire communicates this idea in her paintings by showing us that each element of nature is equal, including humanity, and we are just as vulnerable as each other.

Claire in Studio

Claire creates her beautiful artworks that marvel at the richness of nature by having compositions that evolve naturally from Claire’s imagination and observational drawings of nature. These compositions are then developed into final artworks in either pencil, watercolour or oil paint.

Shading and colour is added intuitively to create the emotions we feel when we look at nature. These paintings speak to our soul, so that we both admire and are in awe of nature when we look at them. The sensuous use of swirling forms and the delicacy of the colours gives a sense of fragility. These fascinatingly detailed artworks are suitable for any home or office to bring a sense of peace and tranquillity to your day.

Claire Harrison has been a professional artist for the past 20 years, since graduating with a Fine Arts degree. Claire’s artwork has been in numerous solo and group exhibitions and can be found in both public and private collections in the UK and abroad.