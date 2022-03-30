Sussex NHS staff parking charges to come into force next month

Sites under the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust had free parking thanks to a government scheme from March 2020 to September 2021.

The Trust went on to extend this scheme until March 31, 2022. But from that date, hospital staff were going to use an 'aligned staff car parking permit scheme' which the Trust said it hoped would be 'fair and effective'.

A last-minute decision has now been made to implement the changes at the end of April instead.

St Richard's Hospital

The changes, which are set to take place across the country, sparked outrage when reported by this newspaper in September last year.

In an update on Covid-19, Sajid Javid, secretary of state for Health and Social Care said: "Free parking in hospital car parks for NHS staff introduced during the pandemic will also come to an end on March 31.

"However, over 93 per cent of NHS trusts that charge for car parking have implemented free parking for those in greatest need, including NHS staff working overnight.

"On behalf of the government, I would like to record my thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to keep people safe over the last two years and whose efforts have enabled us to move to the next stage of the Covid-19 response."

Sussex residents have expressed their dismay at the return of parking charges and changes to parking permits.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment.