Sussex nursing chief speaks out after shocking report of 'corridor care'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nursing chief whose hospitals look after patients in West Sussex has spoken out following a shocking report over ‘corridor care.’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal College of Nursing says that nurses working on the frontlines across the UK are being forced to care for people in hospital corridors, cupboards and car parks.

The RCN carried out a survey which, it said, showed almost seven in 10 nurses said they were delivering care in over-crowded or inappropriate settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixty two per cent of respondents said the last inappropriate setting in which they gave care to a patient was a corridor, while 16 per cent said it was an additional bed or chair in a bay.

A&E units at West Sussex Hospitals are extremely busy

Fiften per cent cited other inappropriate settings where they had given patient care, including toilets, dining rooms, storage cupboards, cloakrooms and car parks.

The RCN described the normalisation of corridor care as the “worst it’s ever been” in the history of the NHS, and said the findings of the report must be a “wake up call” for the government.

Meanwhile, Dr Maggie Davies, chief nurse at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust – which cares for patients at Worthing Hospital, St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, Southlands Hospital in Shoreham, the Princess Royal in Haywards Herath, and the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton – admitted A&E units in Sussex are extremely busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Some people are spending too long in our emergency departments, and we apologise for this. Our staff do incredible work, and monitor and care for patients no matter how long they may stay in A&E, but such delays are not acceptable.

“There is huge pressure currently, particularly with the recent spike in flu, Covid and norovirus cases. Our teams are doing everything possible to treat those people who need their help, while our partners work to ensure people can get care outside hospitals where appropriate, and patients can be discharged from our hospitals more quickly, freeing up much-needed space.”

And, in a message to patients, she said: “If you need help but it isn’t an emergency, then you can help. Please consider contacting urgent treatment centres, visiting 111 online or calling the 111 helpline, go to pharmacies or contacting your local GP surgery.”

The Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust which runs East Surrey Hospital in Redhill – which cares for patients in Horsham and Crawley, as well as in Surrey – has been approached for comment.