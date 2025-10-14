Sussex panto stars praise restaurant

The stars behind this December's Jack and the Beanstalk were all dressed to impress at Donatello, Brighton, situated in the heart of The Lanes.

David Hill - owner of E3 Events which is producing the panto - is playing Dame Camilla Trott this season as well as producer. He said: "Brighton Family Panto is proud to have enjoyed a long-term association with Donatello, Brighton, and it is a relationship that I value greatly.

"My much missed friend, and founder of the restaurant, Sue Addis, supported this show from day one. I am so grateful that the Addis family has continued to champion Brighton Family Panto each year."

David said the fun and antics of dressing up at the Italian restaurant, at 1-3 Brighton Place in the city centre, was a great success.

He said: "We have built together a fantastic cast for this year's panto being held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole on the seafront.

"It is going to be a raucous show, and tickets are already selling fast. There are only 15 performances in total so make sure you book your tickets soon, otherwise you may be disappointed."

David is taking on the popular Dame role for the second Christmas. Last year he stepped in after Jason Sutton - a Brighton drag queen legend known as Miss Jason - died in April 2024 aged just 56 following a prolonged illness.

Other cast members include Eloise Beck who is taking the stage as Princess Jill, Alfie Murray is back to Brighton for his second panto as Jack Trott, and Sharon Starr will be taking on the magical role of Mother Nature. Up and coming drag star, Alfie Ordinary, is playing the campest cow on stage! He will be joined by Panto stalwart, Allan Jay as Silly Billy and Susan Woodbridge as the evil Fleshcreep.

Mikele Addis from Donatello said "We have been the exclusive restaurant partner from the very first Brighton Family Panto and we are delighted to support the event again this year.

"My mum Sue was passionate about promoting community initiatives like this and we are proud to continue her legacy. She loved the theatre too, and we know that David and the team will give us all another great show."

Tickets are available from £16.96, and the limited run is for one week only between December 23-30. Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.com/cc/jack-and-the-beanstalk

Pictures by Graham Frank Photography.

