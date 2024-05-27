Sussex pastry chef wins Pastry Chef of the Year accolade
A Sussex-based pastry chef who started his own business in Eastbourne two years ago has won the British Culinary Federation Pastry Chef of the Year title.
Chris Zammit took home one of the most prestigious awards in the culinary industry after winning best chocolate centerpiece as part of the England culinary team in February 2024.
This is a huge achievement for Chris after years of training and developing the art and skill of chocolate carving.