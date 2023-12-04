A police community support officer, who worked in Sussex, has been sacked for having inappropriate relationships with members of public – including a ‘vulnerable’ teenage boy.

The Sussex Police employee – who has not been named – was dismissed without notice, after gross misconduct was proven following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

“Our investigation began in February 2021 and established that between February and December 2020 the Sussex Police employee had formed an inappropriate relationship with a man, who he had met through the course of his community liaison duties at a café within his policing area,” an IOPC spokesperson said.

"We found evidence that the PCSO used derogatory and discriminatory language against various LGBT groups in messages that he had sent on WhatsApp to the man.

Photo: Sussex World / stock image

"We also found that the PCSO agreed to obtain and sell Kamagra, an unauthorised medical product, to the man after he had asked the PCSO to obtain it on three separate occasions.”

Through its investigation, investigators also found that – between September 2020 and February 2021 – the PCSO had ‘inappropriate and sexual communication’ through the Grindr dating app with a 16-year-old boy.

The spokesperson added: “We found that the Sussex Police employee knew the boy was vulnerable due to his age and previous contact with Sussex Police as a regular missing person.

"The Sussex Police employee sent the boy a number of sexually explicit messages including videos of him masturbating.

"Our investigation concluded in October 2021, when we found that he had a case to answer for alleged breaches of the standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity; instructions; discreditable conduct; authority, respect and courtesy; equality and diversity; and work and responsibilities.”

Last Tuesday (November 28), a disciplinary panel decided that gross misconduct was proven.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Part of this PCSO’s job was to build trust and confidence in the police amongst LGBTQ+ people in Sussex.

"It is disgraceful that whilst in such a trusted role he sent sexually explicit material to a vulnerable teenager and bought unauthorised medication for another man. He also sent highly offensive derogatory messages to the man about parts of the LGBTQ+ community, conduct that was wholly unprofessional.

“I welcome the panel’s finding which sends a robust message that this type of behaviour has no place in policing.”

During the investigation, IOPC investigators interviewed the PCSO, examined his phone and obtained statements from several witnesses, including the man and teenager he was in contact with.