Sussex pet owners given urgent advice on how to keep animals safe after flooding

Urgent advice has been issued to animal owners to keep pets, livestock and wildlife safe after widespread flooding.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA is calling on people to take action to ensure the welfare of animals as rising water levels take a toll on the natural habitats of wild fowl and other wildlife.

With a yellow warning for heavy rain still in place across the region, outdoor animals are particularly at risk from the floods, and RSPCA water rescue teams are on standby to help those at risk of harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPCA officers have already been called to dozens of incidents across the UK in the last 24 hours, including: rescuing two pigs trapped in a flooded allotment at Fremantle Road in Great Yarmouth; bringing to safety four horses who were backed into a corner in a flooded field in Southampton, and helping horses trapped in a field off the A31 in Ferndown in Dorset where the water level had submerged the equines to chest height.

Urgent advice has been issued to animal owners to keep pets, livestock and wildlife safe after widespread flooding. Picture shows members of RSPCA water rescue team who were deployed to try and rescue two horses that were trapped in flood water. Photo: Emma Jacobs

RSPCA inspectorate commissioner Dermot Murphy said: “It’s really important we help our animal friends get through this latest spell of bad weather, which has led to widespread flooding.

“We have lots of helpful advice and tips available for people to make sure their pets and local wildlife are kept safe.

“In areas affected by flooding owners should be looking to bring small animals inside and move them upstairs, while livestock should be taken up to higher ground with enough supplies for their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wild animals can also struggle in stormy weather but people can help them too. For example, they can leave some extra food out for hungry birds above ground level and even provide shelter for ground-nesting birds.”

Animal owners are advised to keep an eye on local forecasts and check for warnings. In areas impacted by flooding they should:

- Move livestock to high ground and keep a supply of food and water in case of evacuation.

- Bring small pets inside and move bedding and food to a dry spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ensure cats have constant access to a warm indoor area and keep dogs inside and if they are out, away from rising waters in lakes and rivers.

- If there is a need to evacuate a property then take pet food, bowls, bedding and any necessary pet medication.

- Transport small pets in suitable carriers and dogs on sturdy leashes.

- If animals have to be left behind in a property keep them upstairs with plenty of food and water and leave notices on doors.

- Ensure there are contact numbers for emergencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the worst does happen and if flooding does leave animals in danger, members of the public should be careful not to take risks with their own safety by attempting animal rescues.

The RSPCA’s trained officers are equipped to deal with flood-stricken animals and work as part of Defra’s National Flood Response to help rescue stranded animals.

If you do see an animal that looks like it is in danger, take a note of the location, the time and date and consult the RSPCA’s website for emergency advice or call the emergency line 0300 1234 999.