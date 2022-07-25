Two applications were submitted by PCC Bourne in conjunction with partners, and both bids were successful after an effective demonstration of need in areas throughout Sussex.

PCC Katy Bourne said: “This is marvellous news for Sussex. Tackling neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls are top priorities for residents, Sussex Police and our partners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The main thrust of our two bids was to provide dedicated resources to tackle anti-social behaviour and violence, particularly against women and girls.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1918415.

"We have responded to community concerns which I hear about through my regular focus groups and online consultations.

“I am absolutely delighted that we can now embark on another round of ground-breaking work, building on what was started with earlier Safer Streets funding for our county.

“These new projects will include a blend of education and engagement as well as robust proactive work.

“There is a strong focus on town centre spaces where people feel most vulnerable and where much of the reported anti-social behaviour takes place. Importantly, the impact of the new projects should become immediately visible in the night time economy where it’s vital for residents, workers and visitors to feel safe and protected.