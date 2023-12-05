Sussex Police is celebrating its many volunteers to mark International Volunteers’ Day.

Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges said: “It is no exaggeration to say that Sussex Police are so grateful for how many hours and how much hard work is given by these volunteers who regularly give up their time freely to support the force, and to benefit and keep their communities a safer place to live in.

“It takes a special person to dedicate their time to helping others in such a wide variety of ways. International Volunteers’ Day allows us as a force to recognise all that our volunteers contribute.

“Thank you so much for all that you do.”

Volunteer of the Year Malcolm Flavell collecting his award. Picture: Sussex Police

To further mark the occasion this year, Sussex Police shined the light on two volunteers who were recognised at the Chief Constable’s Annual Awards last month.

The event recognised the exceptional work from officers, staff and volunteers over the past year.

Malcolm Flavell, who volunteers in Brighton and Hove’s Missing Persons team, was named as Volunteer of the Year.

Nominating him, his supervisor Sergeant Alison Tate said: “Malcolm is truly deserving of the recognition of his dedication to the team, he gives up a day a week where possible in amongst other external volunteering roles and has even offered to come in on a bank holiday to help.

“Malcolm uses his previous experiences and knowledge as a Special Constable to help him in the investigation of the missing children and approaches it all with interest and energy.”

Picking up the award, Malcolm said: “To be Volunteer of the Year is a real surprise to me. It’s a lovely experience.

“It’s been incredibly enjoyable and very rewarding work. I love giving something back to the community.”

Michael Jacobs, who volunteers in Brighton and Hove’s Tactical Enforcement Unit, was named as Special Constable of the Year.

Nominating him, his manager Sergeant Mark Robinson said: “Special Constable Jacobs is a stalwart of the Sussex Police Special Constabulary and has demonstrated exceptional commitment to the communities of Sussex as a Special for 15 years now.