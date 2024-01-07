BREAKING

Sussex Police 'concerned' for missing man from Crawley - Dial 999 if you see him

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing man from Crawley.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Jan 2024, 17:18 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 17:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John, 41, was last seen earlier today [Sunday, January 7] leaving his home in Crawley in a black BMW.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for missing John who could be in the Crawley area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 41-year-old was last seen earlier today (7 January), wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black puffer jacket. John left his home in Crawley in a black BMW.

Most Popular
Sussex Police are concerned for missing John who could be in the Crawley area. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police are concerned for missing John who could be in the Crawley area. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police are concerned for missing John who could be in the Crawley area. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“If you have seen John or know of his whereabouts, please ring 999 quoting serial 0605 of 07/01.”

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Related topics:Sussex PoliceBMWSussex