Sussex Police 'concerned' for missing man from Crawley - Dial 999 if you see him

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing man from Crawley.

John, 41, was last seen earlier today [Sunday, January 7] leaving his home in Crawley in a black BMW.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for missing John who could be in the Crawley area.

“The 41-year-old was last seen earlier today (7 January), wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black puffer jacket. John left his home in Crawley in a black BMW.

Sussex Police are concerned for missing John who could be in the Crawley area. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“If you have seen John or know of his whereabouts, please ring 999 quoting serial 0605 of 07/01.”

