Sussex Police 'concerned' for missing man from Crawley - Dial 999 if you see him
and live on Freeview channel 276
John, 41, was last seen earlier today [Sunday, January 7] leaving his home in Crawley in a black BMW.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for missing John who could be in the Crawley area.
“The 41-year-old was last seen earlier today (7 January), wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black puffer jacket. John left his home in Crawley in a black BMW.
“If you have seen John or know of his whereabouts, please ring 999 quoting serial 0605 of 07/01.”
You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.
The link to register is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Select Sussex World from the menu.
We look forward to hearing from you.