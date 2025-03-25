A new study shows which UK police forces had the fastest – and the slowest – response times to 999 calls last year.

A new study conducted by InjuryClaims.co.uk revealed Lincolnshire Police had the fastest average response time in 2024 – 4.65 seconds. It also recorded the highest percentage of calls answered in under 10 seconds, with a 94.57 per cent success rate.

Kent Police and Humberside Police ranked second and third, with response times of 5.53 and 5.82 seconds, respectively

Response times across the top 10 forces remain consistently below seven seconds, ‘ensuring quick emergency assistance’, the researchers said.

The slowest forces were Durham Constabulary (12.83 seconds), Wiltshire Police (12.72 seconds), and Staffordshire Police (12.51 seconds).

But how did our police forces in Sussex and Surrey get on?

Sussex Police came in seventh place with a average response time of 6.31 seconds. The force responded to 93.53 per cent of 271,911 calls in under ten seconds (254,318).

InjuryClaims.co.uk noted that the average response time of 6.31 seconds ‘highlights their efficiency in handling emergency calls’.

Meanwhile, Surrey Police took 157,190 calls in total. Of those, 141,077 were answered in under ten seconds (89.75 per cent). Its average response time was 8.04 seconds.

These figures meant the police force was 21st in the UK leaderboard.

A InjuryClaims.co.uk spokesperson said: “Response times for emergency services are a critical factor in life-or-death situations. A delay of just a few seconds can make a significant difference in preventing crime, responding to accidents, or providing urgent assistance.

“While it's reassuring to see the quick response of so many forces, those with slower response times may indicate areas in need of more funding or operational support. In an emergency, every second counts, and it's vital that resources are optimally deployed to ensure public safety.”