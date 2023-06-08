Sussex Police 'increasingly concerned' for Portslade man last seen in Eastbourne

Sussex Police said in a statement: “We are increasingly concerned for Jonathan, who was reported missing from Portslade on Friday (2 June).“Enquiries have found the last sighting of Jonathan was at 5.51pm in the Meads Road/St Johns Road area of Eastbourne.“He had been dropped off in a taxi from Eastbourne Railway Station, where he had been around five minutes earlier – pictured on CCTV.“If you see him or have any information which could help, please call 999 immediately, quoting serial 1031 of 04/06.