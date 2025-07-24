Sussex Police inspection: force 'must improve' how it investigates crime

A report has suggested that Sussex Police ‘must improve’ how they investigate crime, suggesting the force lacks capacity to make sure investigations are progressed in a timely manner and to an appropriate outcome.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has today (Thursday, July 24) published its inspection into the effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy of Sussex Police.

The inspection report highlights many areas of good performance, including innovative and promising practice, as well as areas where improvements should be made.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “I welcome this report and am proud of the positive changes that have been made, and acknowledged by HMICFRS, since the previous inspection in 2023.

A Sussex Police inspection report has been published.

“These ratings put us as one of the stronger performing forces in England and Wales, and one of the most improved over the last two years.

“The inspection is also stricter and more rigorous than before, and so to achieve the same ratings in many areas – particularly with limited investment – is a sign of success and testament to the hard work of our officers and staff across the county.

“As a force, we are very open to feedback and are continuously looking for opportunities to learn and improve. Many of the recommendations made in the report have already been identified through our own internal review process, and improvement plans are well underway.

“We will continue working alongside HMICFRS to accelerate and embed these plans to ensure we are delivering the best possible service for the people of Sussex.”

Police added: “the inspection team rated Sussex Police as ‘good’ in how it responds to the public, showing significant improvement from the ‘inadequate’ grading it received in this area in 2023.

Seven areas within the force were rated as adequate, including leadership and force management, how it protects vulnerable people, manages offenders and suspects, supports and protects its workforce, and prevents and deters crime and antisocial behaviour.

"However, the inspection team found the force must improve how it investigates crime, to ensure it consistently achieves more acceptable outcomes for victims.

"It determined the force lacks capacity to make sure investigations are progressed in a timely manner and to an appropriate outcome, resulting in low numbers of victim-based crimes being solved.”

CC Shiner added: “We are absolutely committed to delivering an outstanding service to the people of Sussex, as they rightly expect, and although many improvements have already been made, we know there is still more work to do.

“We had recognised the need to make changes to our investigation processes and are encouraged by the positive feedback from inspectors on the measures that have been implemented so far.

“We are operating in a challenging financial environment, particularly as one of the lowest funded forces in the country, but I will continue to explore all possible avenues to ensure we can effectively manage the demand we face in responding, recording and investigating crime.

“Catching criminals and protecting the public is at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue working and developing as a force to deliver the service our communities deserve.”

The report can be read in full here.