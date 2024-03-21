Sussex Police issue appeal for witnesses after Bognor Regis collision sends 77-year-old woman to hospital
Officers were called to Chichester Road, near the junction with Bucksham Avenue, at 6.40am, following a report of a woman being hit by a car.
A 77-year-old local woman was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition, a spokesperson for Sussex Police spokesperson said.
The driver of a green Skoda Octavia involved in the incident, a 55-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, they continued. He has been released on police bail while inquiries continue. The appeal comes after part of Chichester Road was closed on Tuesday while officers made the area safe and investigated the incident.
While investigations continue, Sussex Police officers have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Kinsale.