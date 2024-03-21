Sussex Police issue appeal for witnesses after Bognor Regis collision sends 77-year-old woman to hospital

Sussex Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a collision in Bognor Regis on Tuesday (March 19).
By Connor Gormley
Published 21st Mar 2024, 12:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Chichester Road, near the junction with Bucksham Avenue, at 6.40am, following a report of a woman being hit by a car.

A 77-year-old local woman was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition, a spokesperson for Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of a green Skoda Octavia involved in the incident, a 55-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, they continued. He has been released on police bail while inquiries continue. The appeal comes after part of Chichester Road was closed on Tuesday while officers made the area safe and investigated the incident.

Most Popular
The woman remains in a critical condition. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.The woman remains in a critical condition. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.
The woman remains in a critical condition. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

While investigations continue, Sussex Police officers have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Kinsale.