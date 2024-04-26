Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for 17 year-old missing from Newhaven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cameron, 17, is missing from Newhaven and may have travelled across East Sussex and Kent.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for 17-year-old Cameron, who is missing from Newhaven.

"Cameron is 6'0", of very slim build, has brown wavy hair with short sides and at the back, and also has braces.

"He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, dark grey trainers and carrying a blue Sports Direct bag and black backpack.

"Cameron has links to Brighton, Eastbourne, Kent and Maidstone, and may have travelled to the areas.