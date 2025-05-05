Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for man wanted for arrest - 'Do not approach him'

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 5th May 2025
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a man wanted for arrest.

Police said that Marvin, 41, is known to frequent Eastbourne and also has links to Northamptonshire.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Marvin, 41, who is wanted for arrest.

"Marvin is described as very thin, with black curly hair and a pointy black beard.

"He is known to frequent the Eastbourne area and has links to Northamptonshire.

"If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250084167.”

