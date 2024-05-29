Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for missing 16 year-old from West Sussex
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 16 year-old missing from West Sussex.
Layton, 16, was last seen in Bognor on Sunday, May 26.
In a statement, a spokeseperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Layton, who has been reported missing from his home in Bognor?
"The 16-year-old was last seen in Bognor on Sunday, May 26 at about 1.30pm.
"Officers believe he may be in Brighton.
"He is described as mixed ethnicity, 6', with curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey or black tracksuit, a Gucci manbag across his body with print and with red and black straps and handles.
"Anyone who sees him is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1237 of 26/05.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.