Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for missing 16 year-old from West Sussex

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 16 year-old missing from West Sussex.

Layton, 16, was last seen in Bognor on Sunday, May 26.

In a statement, a spokeseperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Layton, who has been reported missing from his home in Bognor?

"The 16-year-old was last seen in Bognor on Sunday, May 26 at about 1.30pm.

"Officers believe he may be in Brighton.

"He is described as mixed ethnicity, 6', with curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey or black tracksuit, a Gucci manbag across his body with print and with red and black straps and handles.