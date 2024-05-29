Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for missing 16 year-old from West Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 29th May 2024, 07:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 16 year-old missing from West Sussex.

Layton, 16, was last seen in Bognor on Sunday, May 26.

In a statement, a spokeseperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Layton, who has been reported missing from his home in Bognor?

"The 16-year-old was last seen in Bognor on Sunday, May 26 at about 1.30pm.

Layton, 16, was last seen in Bognor on Sunday, May 26. Picture: Sussex PoliceLayton, 16, was last seen in Bognor on Sunday, May 26. Picture: Sussex Police
Layton, 16, was last seen in Bognor on Sunday, May 26. Picture: Sussex Police

"Officers believe he may be in Brighton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He is described as mixed ethnicity, 6', with curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey or black tracksuit, a Gucci manbag across his body with print and with red and black straps and handles.

"Anyone who sees him is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1237 of 26/05.”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceBognorBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.