Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for missing 50 year-old

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 18:30 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 50 year-old who is missing from Surrey.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for 50-year-old Andrew, who is missing from Guildford in Surrey, but has links to Shoreham and Brighton.

"He is white, about 6’2”, with brown/greying hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, dark blue jeans and white trainers.

"Please keep an eye out and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1091 of 30/06.”

Sussex Police have said that they are increasingly concerned for 50-year-old Andrew, who is missing from Guildford in Surrey, but has links to Shoreham and Brighton. Picture: Sussex Police

1. 451012174_908494524653627_2907607560903446167_n.jpg

Sussex Police have said that they are increasingly concerned for 50-year-old Andrew, who is missing from Guildford in Surrey, but has links to Shoreham and Brighton. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:Sussex PoliceSurreyShorehamBrighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice