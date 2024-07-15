A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for 50-year-old Andrew, who is missing from Guildford in Surrey, but has links to Shoreham and Brighton.
"He is white, about 6’2”, with brown/greying hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, dark blue jeans and white trainers.
"Please keep an eye out and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1091 of 30/06.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.