Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for teenager missing from Surrey

Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 17 year-old with links across Sussex who has gone missing from Surrey.

Sussex Police have said that Brooke, 17, is missing from Whyteleafe in Surrey, and may have travelled to Crawley, Eastbourne and Brighton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Brooke, who is 17 and missing from Whyteleafe in Surrey.

"Brooke is 5'8", and has a tattoo on each arm. One has the word Karma, and the other with the word Family. She also has a tattoo of a cross on her left middle finger.

"Brooke was last seen wearing a cream jumper, black leggings, and black sliders.

"As well as Surrey, Brooke has links to Crawley, Eastbourne and Brighton, and may travel to the areas.

"If you see Brooke, call 101 quoting reference 1187 of 16/04.”