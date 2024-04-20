Sussex Police launch urgent appeal for 17 year-old missing from Durrington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Riley, 17, is currently missing from Durrington and Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for her whereabouts.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Riley who is missing from Durrington?

"Riley is 17, around 5'5", of slim build and has blue eyes.

“She has tattoos on her arms and legs and was last seen wearing a black cropped velvet jacket with 'juicy' written on it, a black baseball cap and white Nike Jordan trainers. She was also carrying a grey tote bag.

"Riley has links to Southsea and Brighton, and may have travelled to the areas.