Sussex Police launch urgent appeal for 17 year-old missing from Durrington

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 17 year-old missing from Durrington.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 20th Apr 2024, 17:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Riley, 17, is currently missing from Durrington and Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for her whereabouts.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Riley who is missing from Durrington?

"Riley is 17, around 5'5", of slim build and has blue eyes.

Riley, 17, is currently missing from Durrington and Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for her whereabouts. Picture: Sussex PoliceRiley, 17, is currently missing from Durrington and Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for her whereabouts. Picture: Sussex Police
Riley, 17, is currently missing from Durrington and Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for her whereabouts. Picture: Sussex Police
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She has tattoos on her arms and legs and was last seen wearing a black cropped velvet jacket with 'juicy' written on it, a black baseball cap and white Nike Jordan trainers. She was also carrying a grey tote bag.

"Riley has links to Southsea and Brighton, and may have travelled to the areas.

"If you see Riley, call 999 quoting reference 1492 of 19/04.”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceSouthseaBrightonNikeJordan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.