Sussex Police launch urgent appeal for 17 year-old missing from Durrington
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 17 year-old missing from Durrington.
Riley, 17, is currently missing from Durrington and Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for her whereabouts.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Riley who is missing from Durrington?
"Riley is 17, around 5'5", of slim build and has blue eyes.
“She has tattoos on her arms and legs and was last seen wearing a black cropped velvet jacket with 'juicy' written on it, a black baseball cap and white Nike Jordan trainers. She was also carrying a grey tote bag.
"If you see Riley, call 999 quoting reference 1492 of 19/04.”
