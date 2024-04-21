Sussex Police launch urgent appeal for 40 year-old missing from Bognor
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 40 year-old man missing from Bognor.
Sam, 40, is currently missing from Bognor and may have travelled to Rustington and Worthing.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Sam, who is missing from Bognor?
“Sam is 40, 6', has mousey brown short curly hair, a beard and a scar on his lip.
“He was last seen wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans with cuffed ankles, a blue puffer jacket and white trainers. He also was wearing a grey rucksack.
“Sam has links to Rustington and Worthing and may have travelled to the areas.
“If you see Sam, call 999 quoting reference 1293 of 20/04.”
