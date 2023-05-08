Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Police launch urgent appeal for missing 14 year-old from East Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 14 year-old missing in East Sussex.

By Sam Pole
Published 8th May 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:16 BST

Sussex Police sad in a statement: “We are concerned for the welfare of Joshua Ingram, 14, missing from Newhaven.“Joshua was last seen at 5.20pm on May 6 and has links to Peacehaven, Seaford, Eastbourne and Lewes.“He is white, 5'10", slim, and has mousy short hair.“He was last seen wearing a black Superdry hoodie, black joggers and white trainers.“Call 101 quoting 1280 of 05/05.”

