Sussex Police launch urgent appeal for missing 14 year-old from East Sussex

Sussex Police sad in a statement: “We are concerned for the welfare of Joshua Ingram, 14, missing from Newhaven.“Joshua was last seen at 5.20pm on May 6 and has links to Peacehaven, Seaford, Eastbourne and Lewes.“He is white, 5'10", slim, and has mousy short hair.“He was last seen wearing a black Superdry hoodie, black joggers and white trainers.“Call 101 quoting 1280 of 05/05.”