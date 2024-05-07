Sussex Police said officers are searching for 16-year-old Aseal, who is missing from Brighton.
"Aseal is 5ft 5in, of slim build and has long brown hair,” a police statement read.
"She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and carry a brown handbag.”
“She frequently travels to London via train and has links to Colnbrook, Wembley, Greenford, Finsbury Park and Ruislip.”
Police asked anyone who sees Aseal to call 999, quoting serial number 0318 of 7/5.
