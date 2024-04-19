Sussex Police looking to reunite 20 bikes stolen from Brighton with their unfortunate owners

If you recognise any of the bikes pictured, have footage of any of the stolen bikes or or believe you know who owns it, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 710 of 07/02.
1. Sussex Police recover stolen bikes
Recognise this bike? Contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 710 of 07/02. Photo: Sussex Police
2. Sussex Police recover stolen bikes
Recognise this bike? Contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 710 of 07/02. Photo: Sussex Police
3. Sussex Police recover stolen bikes
Recognise this bike? Contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 710 of 07/02. Photo: Sussex Police
4. Sussex Police recover stolen bikes
Recognise this bike? Contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 710 of 07/02. Photo: Sussex Police