BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Sussex Police offer £500 reward for information related to Brighton beach rape

Sussex Police is offering a £500 reward for information which could lead to the identification of a man officers would like to speak to in relation to the rape of a woman on Brighton beach.
By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Oct 2023, 18:54 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 18:56 BST
Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?

A woman in her 40s reported being raped on the beach on Sunday, October 10, near Kings Road Arches between 2am and 5.30am.

Detectives believe the man pictured – captured on CCTV at Brighton Railway Station at around 5.45am on the morning of the offence – might be able to help with their enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is pictured a wearing a TRAPSTAR T-shirt and speaking to staff at the station, before getting on a train towards London.

Most Popular

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said:“We are asking anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who may have spoken to him at Brighton Railway Station at around 5.45am on September 10, to get in contact with us as a matter of urgency.

“We’re also keen to speak to any other witnesses, or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Kings Road Arches on that morning.

"If you have any information that may help, please report online or via 101, quoting Operation Carpenter. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceBrightonCCTVLondon