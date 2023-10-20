Sussex Police offer £500 reward for information related to Brighton beach rape

Sussex Police is offering a £500 reward for information which could lead to the identification of a man officers would like to speak to in relation to the rape of a woman on Brighton beach.

Do you recognise this man?

A woman in her 40s reported being raped on the beach on Sunday, October 10, near Kings Road Arches between 2am and 5.30am.

Detectives believe the man pictured – captured on CCTV at Brighton Railway Station at around 5.45am on the morning of the offence – might be able to help with their enquiries.

He is pictured a wearing a TRAPSTAR T-shirt and speaking to staff at the station, before getting on a train towards London.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said:“We are asking anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who may have spoken to him at Brighton Railway Station at around 5.45am on September 10, to get in contact with us as a matter of urgency.

“We’re also keen to speak to any other witnesses, or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Kings Road Arches on that morning.