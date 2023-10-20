Sussex Police offer £500 reward for information related to Brighton beach rape
A woman in her 40s reported being raped on the beach on Sunday, October 10, near Kings Road Arches between 2am and 5.30am.
Detectives believe the man pictured – captured on CCTV at Brighton Railway Station at around 5.45am on the morning of the offence – might be able to help with their enquiries.
He is pictured a wearing a TRAPSTAR T-shirt and speaking to staff at the station, before getting on a train towards London.
Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said:“We are asking anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who may have spoken to him at Brighton Railway Station at around 5.45am on September 10, to get in contact with us as a matter of urgency.
“We’re also keen to speak to any other witnesses, or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Kings Road Arches on that morning.
"If you have any information that may help, please report online or via 101, quoting Operation Carpenter. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”