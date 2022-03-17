‘Popular’ Sussex Police Constable Doug Franks, 43, was found dead at his home in Lee-on-the-Solent in Hampshire on February 10, 2021, by his grandfather – with questions raised over police welfare training.

Portsmouth Coroner’s Court heard how the officer feared losing his job over the misconduct probe.

Assistant coroner Robert Simpson, referring to the moment papers were served on PC Franks, said: “He had an emotional reaction but regained his composure and was acting professionally.

PC Doug Franks Picture: Sussex Police PPP-220316-163509001

“There were no undue concerns over Doug’s welfare.”

But he added: “Doug was concerned about losing his job and moved between being angry and upset to being more relaxed and forward thinking.

“He would have taken the disciplinary quite hard. But none of the witnesses thought he posed a risk to himself.”

The inquest heard how the loving father and a well-respected colleague, who suffered from long-standing mental health issues, turned to drink the day before his death.

The coroner said the combination of alcohol and the fear of losing his job had escalated matters before he was found hanged.

PC Franks had faced the misconduct investigation over a possible breach of Covid-19 rules by meeting a colleague in a car outside work hours to complete ‘job-related paperwork’, it was previously reported by national newspapers.

The inquest was told that PC Franks suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after witnessing a nail-bomb attack in the 1990s, was prescribed anti-depressants, and had previously received mental health treatments after several suicide attempts.

PC Franks, who served as a member of the Bognor Regis response team, had been signed off as fit to work following occupational health assessments with questions on police training and processes raised by the coroner – including over the lack of sharing information in the force.

PC Franks’ past history and previous reaction to a disciplinary had not been shared with senior officers.

Neither had senior officers consulted the welfare officer guidance after serving papers on PC Franks.

But Mr Simpson did not think it would have led to a different assessment and, therefore, did not contribute to his death.

Despite this, the coroner raised questions over new occupational health training processes for new and old staff and for sharing of mental health information – with there ‘no system’ for flagging this. There were also considerations over rolling out training of welfare officers.

He said: “None of Doug’s line managers or the appointed welfare officer were provided with information regarding Doug’s past mental health history or his reaction to past commencement of disciplinary procedures.”

The coroner said he will wait for further information from Sussex Police before making a decision in due course over whether to file a report to police to prevent future deaths.

Speaking of PC Franks, the coroner, who recorded a verdict of suicide, added: “He was a good friend to many and his loss is felt keenly.”

In a statement read earlier at the inquest hearing, PC Franks’s girlfriend, Emma Neal, paid tribute to her partner as a loving father who ‘adored’ his son and took great pride in his role as a police officer.

Ms Neal, who is a consultant nurse, said: “Doug loved being a police officer and found it very rewarding helping those who self-harmed or attempted suicide.”

She added: “I am struggling to comprehend what has happened to him and he is no longer in my life.”

Following PC Franks’ death, Sussex’s chief constable Jo Shiner said he was a ‘popular colleague’ who was devoted to both his son and his career.

The chief constable added: “Doug was a much-liked and well-respected colleague, who fulfilled his ambition to be a police officer when he joined Sussex Police in July 2019.”

“He was proud to achieve independent patrol status and served to keep people in Sussex safe.

“He joined the force after working as a financial investigator with the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit where he built strong friendships and was known for his infectious enthusiasm.”