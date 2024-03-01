Sussex Police officer dismissed without notice after engaging inappropriately with a colleague

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PC Richard Hession, 44, who was based at Brighton, appeared before a four-day misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police headquarters from Monday, 26 February, in front of a panel led by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC).

LQCs are selected from a list of independent, legally-qualified persons to conduct police misconduct hearings, and are governed by Police Conduct Regulations. LQCs work with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and others to instil and embed transparency and proportionality into misconduct hearings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hearing was told that on August 5, 2021, PC Hession kissed the colleague, known as Officer A, on the neck, which was unwanted and unsolicited.

A Sussex Police officer has been dismissed without notice after an investigation found he engaged in inappropriate activities with a female colleague, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Overnight on May 11 into May 12, 2022, he took Officer A to a hotel and booked a room when she was heavily intoxicated. She messaged a colleague asking for help and, when they went to the room, they found she was unwell and in the company of PC Hession, the hearing was told.

A criminal investigation into the matter commenced, however due to insufficient evidence, a decision was made not to proceed with the case and an investigation into alleged misconduct was carried out, the hearing was told.

The panel found the officer’s actions had breached Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and equality and diversity and determined that this amounted to gross misconduct. He was dismissed without notice and placed on the College of Policing Barred list which will prevent a return to policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Jon Robeson, deputy head of the force’s Professional Standards Department said: “Police officers must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty.

“We expect our officers to act with the utmost integrity, and in accordance with the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour, and we have invested in a comprehensive programme of cultural change towards challenging, reporting and tackling unethical or unprofessional behaviour.