Sussex Police officer rapped for using police computer for personal reasons

The IOPC said the hearing, which concluded on Tuesday, February 22, was organised by the force following an investigation by the group.

An IOPC spokesperson said, “Misconduct was found proven for the officer, who was granted anonymity by the chair of the disciplinary panel, which ruled he had breached the standards of professional behaviour for confidentiality.”

The IOPC said its seven-month investigation followed a referral from Sussex Police in May 2020 and looked at allegations that the officer had formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman and failed to declare it to his superiors – although this allegation was not proven.

The officer came into contact with the woman while investigating a theft she reported in 2017, according to the IOPC.

The spokesperson added, “Evidence we gathered indicated that he had accessed information relating to her on police computer systems in 2018 and four out of the five allegations were proven.

“The officer declined to provide an account for the IOPC investigation or to comment when interviewed under caution.”

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said, “This officer breached Sussex Police policy by accessing its computer systems for a non-policing purpose.

“Actions like this undermine the public’s trust in police officers who should know that it is entirely inappropriate to use police computer systems for personal reasons.”

During the investigation the IOPC said it obtained and examined data from sources including the officer’s work and personal phones, his police radio and work email account.