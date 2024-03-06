Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police spokesperson said that an investigation found that on four separate dates, Inspector Darren Lane, 47, who was based at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes, sent sexual images to the employee known as female A, engaged in sexual activity with her and was in her company for non-work related purposes while on duty.

Inspector Lane appeared before a two-day misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police headquarters from Tuesday 5 March in front of a panel led by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC).

LQCs are selected from a list of independent, legally-qualified persons to conduct police misconduct hearings, and are governed by Police Conduct Regulations. LQCs work with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and others to instil and embed as much transparency and proportionality into misconduct hearings.

A police officer who engaged in a sexual relationship with an employee of an organisation working in partnership with Sussex Police, has been given a five-year final written warning following a misconduct hearing.

The panel found the officer’s actions had breached Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct and determined that this amounted to gross misconduct. He was given a Final Written Warning which will be in place for five years.

Detective Superintendent Jon Robeson, deputy head of the force’s Professional Standards Department said: "Police officers must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty.