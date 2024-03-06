Sussex Police officer who engaged in sexual relationship given five-year final written warning following misconduct hearing
A police spokesperson said that an investigation found that on four separate dates, Inspector Darren Lane, 47, who was based at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes, sent sexual images to the employee known as female A, engaged in sexual activity with her and was in her company for non-work related purposes while on duty.
Inspector Lane appeared before a two-day misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police headquarters from Tuesday 5 March in front of a panel led by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC).
LQCs are selected from a list of independent, legally-qualified persons to conduct police misconduct hearings, and are governed by Police Conduct Regulations. LQCs work with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and others to instil and embed as much transparency and proportionality into misconduct hearings.
The panel found the officer’s actions had breached Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct and determined that this amounted to gross misconduct. He was given a Final Written Warning which will be in place for five years.
Detective Superintendent Jon Robeson, deputy head of the force’s Professional Standards Department said: "Police officers must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty.
"We expect the highest possible standards of our officers and staff and we take any report of inappropriate behaviour extremely seriously. This officer’s behaviour is a violation of the trust that the public put in the police to serve and protect them. He has not only let down the public but also his colleagues who carry out an enormous amount of good work with victims of serious offences every day."