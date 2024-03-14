Sussex Police officers charged after use of Taser and baton on man, 93, at care home
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which carried out the investigation into the alleged use of force, said PCs Stephen Smith and Rachel Comotto will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 25, 2024, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) in connection to their use of force on Donald Burgess.
The IOPC said the incident happened in June 2022.
PC Smith, aged 50, is facing two charges of ABH, contrary to section 47 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, while PC Comotto, aged 34, is facing one charge, the IOPC added.
Mr Burgess was taken to hospital following an incident on June 21, 2022, when officers attended a dementia care home following a report that a resident had a knife and was threatening staff, the IOPC said.
It added that the use of force by police included a Taser, PAVA spray, handcuffs and a baton.
The 93-year-old died in hospital three weeks after the incident at the care home in St Leonards. The available evidence did not indicate that the officers’ actions caused or contributed to his death, the IOPC said.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “We began our investigation following a voluntary referral from the force in June 2022, which we concluded six months later. We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in June 2023 after receiving the full report from the pathologist.”
IOPC director Mel Palmer said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Burgess’ family and everyone affected by this incident. We have kept his family, Sussex Police and the Coroner informed throughout our investigation.
“Following our investigation, the CPS has authorised charges against both officers and criminal proceedings will now take place.”