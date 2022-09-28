Sussex Police officers' courage, contribution and commitment celebrated at awards ceremony

Olivia Crane

Olivia Crane was one of the officers praised for her courage, contribution and commitment to policing.

In 2017, PC Crane’s intervention led to the safe rescue of a suicidal man on top of a multi-storey car park, during a storm.

Commenting on her work as a negotiator, she said: “Everyone’s lives are different.

Jenny Condon

"None of us know what to expect day after day and empathy and understanding are paramount when you’re in the amazing position of being able to help someone and even save their life.

“Receiving my award is an honour, and I am incredibly proud to have served Sussex Police for 20 years.

"I wouldn’t be here without the support of my friends, family and the policing family.”

PC Bernadette Lawrie was another award participant, and was celebrated for her long service after also joining Sussex Police 20 years ago. She has worked in a variety of roles including becoming the first Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer in the force.

Bernadette Lawrie

PC Lawrie said: “When I joined Sussex Police, I did so hoping to make a positive difference to people’s lives.

“It is rewarding to reflect on my 20 years’ service knowing that I have achieved this and continue to do this on a daily basis, by protecting vulnerable victims of fraud.”

Jenny Condon works in the Force Contact Command and Control Department (FCCCD) and was also recognised with a Long Service Award.

Jenny, who joined as a radio controller in 2002 and has seen her role evolve and adapt to changes over the years, previously received a department award for her handling of a 999 call from a young man speeding on the M23 intent on taking his own life. She stayed calm and ensured the pursuit of his vehicle ended safely.

She said: “My background before joining Sussex Police was in banking and insurance, so taking 999 calls was a rude awakening.

"Radio controlling is fast paced, and you have to hold a lot of information in your head at a time, making assessments and decisions quickly, but I love it.

“There have been a lot of changes in FCCCD in 20 years, but the heart of the job is to help people in their darkest times and ensure our officers have all the information they need to keep them as safe as I possibly can.

“I can genuinely say I am proud of the job I do.”

A total of 78 awards were presented at two ceremonies, all in the presence of Chief Constable Jo Shiner, Deputy Chief Constable Dave McLaren, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and several other dignitaries.

Chief Constable Shiner said: “It’s always a privilege to see members of the force rewarded for their dedication and outstanding bravery.

“Each person plays their part in keeping our communities safe and providing outstanding levels of service to people in Sussex.

“All the recipients should be proud of the positive difference they have made.