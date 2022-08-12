Sussex Police removed unauthorised encampment in East Broyle

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police have reported that they have used powers to remove an unauthorised encampment from a green space by Norwich Road in East Broyle.

“Our officers are working in partnership with Chichester District Council who were also in attendance to support local residents.

“The power used - Section 60C - gives police the power to make a request that the encampment leave when there has been or is likely to be significant damage, disruption or distress.

"It is for the police and courts to determine what amounts to significant and as such, police will attend and work with the landowner regarding this new offence and any request being made.