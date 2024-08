Sussex Police has asked the public for help to find the 19-year-old.

"Can you help us find Gabriella, who is missing from Warnham?” a social media post read.

"Gabriella, 19, is 5ft 7in tall, with pink and ginger dyed hair and may be wearing a grey hoodie and a black bodywarmer.

“She was last seen in Warnham, but also has links to the Horsham area.

“If you can help, please dial 999 immediately quoting serial 589 of 18/08.”