Sussex Police thank residents following ‘successful’ Lewes bonfire celebrations

The historic event, which is one of the biggest of its kind in the country, attracted as many as 20,000 people onto the streets of Lewes on November 4.

Following the event, Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges said: “This year’s bonfire celebrations passed without significant incident, and on behalf of the multi-agency group, I'd like to pass on our thanks to the community of Lewes for adhering to the message to stay local for bonfire events.

“Emergency services, local authorities and transport operators worked closely with Bonfire societies and with volunteers and the local community to prepare for the night.

Sussex Police have thanked residents following the ‘successful’ Lewes bonfire celebrations. Picture: Jon Rigby

“Police made three arrests during the event, while four people were taken to hospital with injuries.

“Planning for the Lewes Bonfire celebrations always begins the day after the last one and it is both complex and challenging in equal measure both for us and the full range of multi-agency partners who work together to keep people safe.

“We are pleased that overall this was an event that the vast majority of those attending could enjoy.

“Planning is now already underway for Bonfire night in 2024.”

Cllr Wendy Maples, Lead Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing at Lewes District Council, said: "So many people worked behind the scenes to ensure the success of this year's event - for which I know the town and its Bonfire Societies are very grateful.

"I would like to thank the emergency services, St John's Ambulance service and council staff in Regulatory Services and Neighbourhood First for making sure this was a safe event.

"Huge thanks to the Environment First crew for their fantastic work through the night to make sure Lewes was looking clean and tidy well before most people were out of bed.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "As fireworks season continues, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service would like to remind everyone to follow the firework code and take extra care with bonfires.