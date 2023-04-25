This week (April 24 to 28), Sussex Police will be supporting National Stalking Awareness Week, which has a particular focus on stalking among young people.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “Alongside our year-round activity aimed at catching perpetrators and safeguarding victims, we will be using this dedicated week to raise awareness of the signs to look out for among young people and their complex lifestyles.

“With the emergence of new technology, it is important to consider that adolescents could be engaging in stalker-like behaviours, particularly through digital means.

"Teenagers and young adults may lack awareness of how certain behaviours might be received. They may think their actions are part of normal dating behaviour.

“This makes education and communication essential to challenging that behaviour at an early stage, helping young people to form healthy relationships that will benefit themselves and society for the rest of their lives.

“Talking to young people is the best way to hear about what is going on and to open up opportunities for guidance throughout the age spectrum.”

Sussex Police’s force lead for stalking and harassment, Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Gillies, said: “Stalking destroys lives, which is why early intervention is so important to address this behaviour in young people and build the foundations for healthy relationships that they can take forward into the rest of their lives.

“It is so important that we educate our young people and all remain vigilant of the warning signs of stalking and harassment.

“Sussex Police and our partners will continue to work tirelessly to catch perpetrators, safeguard victims and help bring about lasting behavioural change.

“Stalking is not love. If you recognise any of the red flags mentioned above, contact police online, via 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Stalking is still a misunderstood crime which is often dismissed as harmless and even joked about. However, for victims of stalking it can be frightening and life changing.

“Whilst Sussex Police continue with their proactive and innovative approach to tackling stalking, they cannot do it alone. This is why their work with valued partners like Veritas is so important in both challenging and changing behaviours of perpetrators as well as providing victims with support and encouraging them to report.

