Sussex Police to take 'robust action' as they crack down on antisocial behaviour in Uckfield

By Connor Gormley
Published 8th Sep 2025, 18:50 BST
Sussex Police officers have been working closely with local partners to tackle anti-social behaviour in Uckfield, a spokesperson has said.

In a statement released earlier today, police said they have increased dedicated patrols with officers in and around the town centre, providing visibility and reassurance to members of the public. This comes after the introduction of a Section 34 Dispersal Order was introduced, giving officers the power to move individuals away from an area when causing disruption.

So far, it’s proven to be a successful measure, having been used during carnival to disperse a youth from the town. As a result, it’s set to continue into next week with continued, dedicated patrols. The carnival itself proved busy for police officers in the village, with several deployments throughout the weekend leading to four arrests.

Wealden District Commander Mark Evans said: "We know that anti-social behaviour can have a real impact on people’s lives, whether that’s young people, families, businesses or residents. Our approach has been to combine robust enforcement with strong partnership working – tackling the behaviour directly but also offering support and opportunities to prevent further issues.

"We’re encouraged by the early results and will continue to keep up this momentum to ensure Uckfield remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone."

