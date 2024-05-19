Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police ‘urgently need to find’ a man who is missing from hospital and believed to be in the Burgess Hill area.

Police have issued an appeal to find 29-year-old Hamza.

Sussex Police have advised the public not to approach him, and to call 999 immediately if they see him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We urgently need to find Hamza, 29, who is missing from hospital and is believed to be in the Burgess Hill area.

urgently need to find Hamza, 29, who is missing from hospital and is believed to be in the Burgess Hill area. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Hamza is approximately 6ft, medium build, has black short hair and a beard, he is wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

“If you see Hamza, do not approach him and call 999 immediately quoting serial 598 of 18/05.”

