A poultry expert from Plumpton Green who advised on the late Queen’s farm at Windsor has died at the age of 84.

Michael John Dennett passed away on Saturday 29 July in Albion ward at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, from heart and kidney problems after courageously fighting ill health and diabetes for several years.

During his career running and advising poultry farms he was asked to design the new free range poultry houses for the late Queen. They proved so successful that he and his wife Angela were invited to one of the garden parties held by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Dennett leaves a widow Angela, married daughters Alison and Sarah, granddaughters Neve, Megan, and Caitlin, grandson Lloyd and younger brother Philip.

Arrangements for the funeral, which will be held at St Michael’s Church at Plumpton College on a date to be arranged, were being finalised this week.

Mr Dennett was born on 24 June 1939, one of five children of Elsie and Arthur Dennett, then living at what is now Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill, and later at St Andrews Road, Burgess Hill.

In the 1950s pigeon-racing was highly popular and as a young man he won many prizes, in some cases for races involving birds flying from as far as Spain to his home-made loft in the family garden.

His jobs included brickmaking at the old Keymer Brick and Tile Works, a steam train fireman, and managing poultry farms, including Plumpton Agricultural College, where he taught students, and Southdown Hatcheries. He put the vast practical knowledge he attained over many years into a book with Peter Barton to help free range farmers set up their poultry sheds correctly. He was also a successful feed sales representative for the Bibby’s firm. Such was his expertise in the poultry industry that he gave evidence in court cases involved poultry disputes.

As a young man he played football as a solid centre-half for Worlds End FC and other local clubs. He also played cricket and stoolball, and relaxed with fishing. He was a talented amateur photographer and won many awards at the Mid Sussex Camera Club. Mr Dennett loved walking and the countryside, and many of his winning pictures were of rural scenes. He painstakingly compiled slide shows of his best pictures set to music, raising thousands of pounds for charity. He was a great music lover with wide tastes, and was especially fond of Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly. In his earlier years he was a keen collector of old bottles, often travelling long distances following up tips about potentially exciting dumps, and he also enjoyed painting and gardening, lately at his home in East View Fields, Plumpton Green.

At one time Mr Dennett tried greyhound racing and enjoyed some success at Hove stadium. Widely-travelled and a keen member of the National Trust, he loved walking at gardens such as Wakehurst Place, Nymans, and Sheffield Park as well as walking in The Peak District and other parts of England.