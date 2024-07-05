Sussex power worker has helped light up county for 40 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keeping power flowing at London 2012 Olympic games was a career highlight for a Sussex power worker, who is celebrating 40 years’ service in the electricity industry.

UK Power Networks has recognised Andy Hills long service at a 40-plus club for employees who have given 40 years of continuous service to the electricity industry.

His work as a first responder and troubleshooter at the scene of power cuts, sees him working in all weathers across Sussex to restore power supplies quickly and safely, night or day.

Andy joined the former Seeboard on a Youth Training Scheme in September 1983, and was offered a permanent role within months. He progressed to working as a highly-skilled cable jointer working on low voltage, 11,000-volt and 33,000-volt cables. UK Power Networks delivers power supplies to 8.5 million homes and businesses across the South East, London and East of England and experts like Andy play a crucial role in keeping power flowing.

Andy Hills, from Shoreham, with UK Power Networks' chief executive Basil Scarsella.

Andy said: “The job always appealed to me, and I’ve had good management, so there was no reason to leave or look elsewhere. It’s been a good living.

“The job is so varied, working outdoors every day in different places, meeting the public and sorting out issues. If I can fix it, all well and good, and if it requires a cable jointing or lines team to take over from me, I arrange that and progress the job.

“My highlight was working shifts looking after the electricity network on the Olympic Park. It was a big area to cover on foot and we checked every substation on every shift.

“I recommend the company for its safety culture and looking after people. My son works here as a linesperson and has been here 10 years. I have made lifelong friends through the company and go skiing with three friends I met through work that have now retired.”

At Christmas, Andy regularly volunteers as an ‘elf’ on the Santa Bus with Brighton and Hove Buses, raising money for local charities, and he is bowled over by the generosity of residents.