Sussex Premium Bond prizes: more than £1.2million won in May
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
The two top prizes this month were won by people from Portsmouth & Isle of Wight and Inner London, but one from West Sussex scooped the next-best prize of £100,000.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
Seven people – five from West Sussex and two from East Sussex – each won the third-top prize of £50,000, while 16 others – 11 from West Sussex, three from East Sussex and two from Brighton & Hove – each won £25,000. More than 30 others in Sussex won £10,000 each.