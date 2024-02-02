Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

The two top prizes this month were won by people from Dorset and Wandsworth, London, but four from Sussex scooped the next-best prize of £100,000. Two were from West Sussex and one was from East Sussex and all had the maximum holding.

The other £100,000 winner, from Brighton & Hove, scooped their prize just a year after buying their bond and had a holding of £5,795.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.