Sussex Premium Bond prizes: more than £1.4million won in February
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
The two top prizes this month were won by people from Dorset and Wandsworth, London, but four from Sussex scooped the next-best prize of £100,000. Two were from West Sussex and one was from East Sussex and all had the maximum holding.
The other £100,000 winner, from Brighton & Hove, scooped their prize just a year after buying their bond and had a holding of £5,795.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
Six people – four from West Sussex, one from East Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – each won the third-top prize of £50,000, while 16 others – nine from West Sussex, five from East Sussex and two from Brighton & Hove – each won £25,000. More than 30 others in Sussex won £10,000 each.