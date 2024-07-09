Sussex property: This is what it will cost to live in a ten bedroom Grade II listed Edwardian mansion with sea views

Saltcote Place benefits from its elevated position and is at the end of a private tree-lined avenue set among landscaped gardens. The stunning Grade II listed Edwardian mansion was designed by Sir Reginald Blomfield in a Neo-Caroline style as a wedding gift for the Hennessey family in 1903.

With the adaptable and spacious accommodation set over three floors, to the ground floor are the light and airy reception rooms. Three primary reception rooms have garden access via large glazed doors to the loggia with Portland stone Doric columns.

The stunning main kitchen with a well-equipped support kitchen and an abundance of useful utility and store rooms and an excellent laundry. Store rooms could be staff accommodation.Access to the lower ground floor is via the corridor leading off the main reception hall where a sauna has been installed with ample storage rooms.From the large galleried landing on the first floor, access is gained to four spacious bedrooms, with three luxury bathrooms, one of which is used currently used as a reception room.

Two of the bedrooms have their own access to the breakfast terrace benefiting from south facing views to the coast. Three further bedrooms are en suite and well presented.

The second floor comprises the Hennessy Suite, accessed by its own private internal staircase, with three bedrooms enjoying far reaching views, a large shower room, a good sized bathroom with Jerusalem stone and underfloor heating. A granite kitchen and spacious reception / dining room and vestibule / dressing room.Anyone wanting a craft or painting studio will enjoy the tower room. Currently used as an office with full broadband. This delightful room enjoys 270 degree views over the surrounding town, sea and countryside extending to the white cliffs of Dover at 27 miles.

Approaching along the private lime tree lined avenue the large automated iron gates lead into a good-sized turning circle to the front of Saltcote Place where the portico is adorned with the Royal Cypher of the late Queen Mother. A secondary drive with matching automated iron gates gives access to Point Hill allowing a walk into Rye High street of around 750m.Within the grounds themselves are various specimen trees and, with a path leading from the loggia with steps down, a parterre.

Playden derives its name from the Saxon word of Plaidena which means ‘deer pasture’ and to this day still retains its original charm. Nearby Rye is a picturesque town which retains many of its historic buildings and offers a wide range of individual shops and restaurants combined with modern shopping and leisure facilities including golf, tennis and sailing clubs.The impressive property is listed with Savills of Cranbrook for £3,950,000.

Have you read? In pictures: Take a look inside this stunning Sussex beach hut for sale

Have you read? In 28 pictures: Final journey of two historic Sussex lifeboats

1 . Playden Impressive Saltcote PlacePhoto: supplied

2 . Playden The landscaped gardensPhoto: supplied

3 . Playden Music roomPhoto: supplied