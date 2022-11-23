An historic pub group has announced the acquisition of a 16th century pub in a Wealden District village.

The Griffin Inn in Fletching has been bought by Young’s, who already have sites across London and the south, having been run by the Pullan family for more than 40 years.

James Pullan said: “After 44 years of owning, running, living and loving The Griffin Inn, we have decided to sell the business. Over this time, we have created an iconic and unique pub and it was of paramount importance to us for the next owner to continue this legacy.

"We are delighted that Young’s have taken over the mantle - their non-interventionist approach and all-round professionalism will ensure that The Griffin Inn remains everyone’s go to favourite pub. We wish Young's every success in the future with this historic gem.”

The award-winning former coach house is home to a public bar, lounge, dining and private dining space, along with 13 en-suite bedrooms, a large garden with outdoor bar and a covered terrace for all-year alfresco dining.

The pub chain also announced it had bought The Carpenter’s Arms, in the commuter town of Tonbridge in Kent.

Both pubs join Young’s 226-strong pub portfolio and will continue to open seven days a week, serving locals with a menu of seasonal British dishes, along with an extensive selection of Young’s and guest cask ales, wines and spirits.

Simon Dodd, chief executive at Young & Co.’s Brewery PLC comments: “We are delighted to be bringing these two local gems and their teams into the Young’s family. The acquisitions represent an excellent opportunity to continue the growth of the Young’s managed estate, with both sites matching our expansion strategy, which is focused on high-quality, managed houses with a premium offering.

