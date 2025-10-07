Christmas events at The Longshore in Shoreham will be raising money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

A popular family pub is planning a huge Christmas fundraising campaign in memory of a Lancing girl who died aged 18 from a brain tumour.

The Longshore in Shoreham will be raising money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice in memory of Millie Stoner this Christmas.

Manager Karen Dawson said: "We will be starting our huge fundraising campaign on November 13 with Christmas market stalls, The Sleigh Belles singing and special guests when we turn on the lights.

"The Light Up Longshore night is raising funds for Chestnut Tree House in memory of Millie Stoner. Taste some festive goodies and join us in a great night."

Millie was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour in March 2022. She endured multiple surgeries, bacterial meningitis, ventriculitis, hydrocephalus and needing a shunt. When she was finally was able to begin treatment for the cancer, she went through 30 sessions of daily radiotherapy, followed by eight aggressive cycles of chemotherapy.

She was told she was cancer free in July 2023 and intensive rehab at Chailey two months later. Sadly, the cancer returned aggressively in October 2023 and Millie passed away just three weeks later at the age of 18.

After she started to struggle with vision and balance, an MRI scan showed the tumour had returned and there was nothing the medical team at University College London Hospitals could do.

Family friend Melanie Peters, who will be supporting Light Up Longshore, said Millie was looked after so wonderfully by the team at Chestnut Tree House, people close to her soon started fundraising for the hospice.

Millie loved the theatre and, determined to live her best life, she managed to complete a level 3 diploma at college remotely, as well as multiple other OU recognised courses.

Karen said Millie was an amazing young lady. A similar Christmas campaign last year raised £868, making a total of £3,588.32 raised in 2024 in loving memory of Millie through a variety of of events at The Longshore.

In November 2024, Karen was named Community Hero of the Year at Marston’s 2024 National Pub of the Year Awards in recognition of The Longshore's jam-packed calendar of inspiring community-led events.