Sussex pub wins tourism award for second year running

A pub in Crowborough has won a top tourism award for the second year running.

The Blue Anchor has been named Pub of the Year at the annual Beautiful South Tourism Awards.

Licensee Amy Glenie, who has been at the helm for four years, said it was totally unexpected to have received the honour for a second year.

Amy said: “It is amazing and just so unexpected – especially because it is the second year in a row. It was just such a big surprise.

"With everything that has been going on, it’s so good for the team to be rewarded like this. It brings everybody together after a couple of really tough years.”

The ceremony was held at The Grand in Brighton on Monday, April 25. The event was attended by Amy and her husband, as well as her mum Nicola, who is a chef, and her management team.

The pub was judged on everything from its appearance and service, to its food; online reviews by customers, and use of social media to promote its offering and the area.

Amy said: “My mum helped me so much when I started out, helping in the kitchen, so it felt fitting she should come. It was a lot of work to get us to where we are but it was a team effort and now I have a brilliant and stable team in place.

“And in the area where we are, we have such lovely customers who are so supportive.”

Judging was carried out by an independent panel of past winners, industry leaders and experts in their field, selected for their impartiality and experience.

The historic pub – once a haunt for smugglers and poachers in the 18th century - prides itself on fine, freshly-made food using locally-sourced produce where possible and also has a spacious garden and patio, perfect for alfresco drinking and dining.

The pub said this year’s trophy is now in pride of place in the pub’s entrance, along with last year’s award, so that customers can see it as they arrive.

The Blue Anchor can be found at Beacon Road, Crowborough, TN6 1BB, telephone 01892 319299. It is open from noon daily to 10pm Monday to Sunday. For more details click here