The Horse Guards Inn. Photo: Google Street View

Two pubs in Sussex have been named among the ‘cosiest’ in the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The i Paper, in collaboration with travel website Sawdays, collated a list of the 30 ‘best cosy pubs for cold winter days’.

Horse Guards Inn, Petworth, and The Bell, Ticehurst, were included in the national newspaper’s list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining why the Horse Guards Inn made the cut, the i Paper said: “Inside Horse Guards Inn there is a series of rambling rooms furnished with quirky pieces, wonky beams and old pine tables in front of log fires.

The Bell. Photo: Google Street View

"There is a real community feel and the menu champions local produce, including veg from their patch and good stuff foraged from the local hedgerows.

"Bread is baked daily and they sell eggs from their chickens.”

The pub is rated 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

One reviewer described the Horse Guards Inn as ‘about as perfect an example of an English Country Pub as it's possible to find’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bell in Ticehurst has been included in several lists of the greatest pubs in the UK. Last year, it The Telegraph among ‘the best in the UK saved from closure’.

The i Paper said: “This 16th-century inn charms with quirky, atmospheric interiors featuring log fires, beams and Harvey’s on tap.

"Relax in the snug or red-walled dining room, and stay in comfortable rooms above the pub or in a courtyard garden with lodges and fire pits.

"Savour the five-course tasting menu or family Sunday lunches. Explore Beachy Head wines or Camber Sands for a perfect countryside escape.”

The Bell has a rating of 4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

You can read the full article here: www.inews.co.uk/inews-lifestyle/the-30-best-cosy-pubs-for-cold-winter-days-3449305.

Which cosy pub in Sussex is your favourite?